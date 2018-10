Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Opened in Carytown just four years ago, Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery has expanded to include more than just beer, adding ciders and mead to their menu. If you’d like to visit Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery for yourself, you can find them located at 3445 W. Cary Street in Richmond. You can also give them a call at 804-918-6158 or visit them online at www.gardengrovebrewing.com.

{THIS SGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GARDEN GROVE BREWING AND URBAN WINERY}