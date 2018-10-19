Final Score Friday 2018: Week 9 scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 9 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
|Week 9 Scores
|(10)Thomas Dale
|(8)Monacan
|(5)Hopewell
|(7)L.C. Bird
|(1)Highland Springs
|Clover Hill
|(9)Atlee
|(2)Manchester
|Hanover
|Lee-Davis
|(4)Henrico
|(6)Varina
|Hermitage
|John Marshall
|Douglas Freeman
|Deep Run
|Mills Godwin
|Monticello
|Glen Allen
|Powhatan
|Matoaca
|Quantico
|Meadowbrook
|BSH
|Fork Union
|(3)Dinwiddie
|Collegiate
|Petersburg
|Cosby
|Thomas Jefferson
|Midlothian
|J.R. Tucker
|Colonial Heights
|Armstrong
|Prince George
|Patrick Henry
|Orange
|Benedictine
|Louisa
|Woodberry Forest
|New Kent
|Chancellor
|Smithfield
|Caroline
|Cent.-Lunenburg
|Goochland
|Amelia
|Randolph-Henry
|King William
|Colonial Beach
|Middlesex
|Northumberland
|Lancaster
|Rappahanock
|Essex
|Washington & Lee
|Mathews
|West Point