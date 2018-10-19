Final Score Friday 2018: Week 9 scoreboard

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 9 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 9 Scores
(10)Thomas Dale
   (8)Monacan
       
(5)Hopewell   (7)L.C. Bird
  
(1)Highland Springs   Clover Hill  
(9)Atlee (2)Manchester  
Hanover
   Lee-Davis
  
(4)Henrico   (6)Varina
  
Hermitage   John Marshall  
Douglas Freeman
    Deep Run
  
Mills Godwin
   Monticello
  
Glen Allen
   Powhatan
  
Matoaca
   Quantico
  
Meadowbrook
   BSH
  
Fork Union
   (3)Dinwiddie
  
Collegiate
   Petersburg
  
Cosby
   Thomas Jefferson
  
Midlothian   J.R. Tucker
  
Colonial Heights
   Armstrong
  
Prince George   Patrick Henry  
Orange
   Benedictine  
Louisa   Woodberry Forest
  
New Kent
   Chancellor
  
Smithfield   Caroline  
Cent.-Lunenburg   Goochland
  
Amelia   Randolph-Henry
  
King William   Colonial Beach
  
Middlesex   Northumberland  
Lancaster   Rappahanock  
Essex
   Washington & Lee
  
Mathews
    
West Point
    
         
        