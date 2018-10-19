× Cell phone video shows Henrico student with gun on school bus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating after a Elko Middle School student was seen on cell phone video pulling a gun out on the school bus.

“We were made aware of a cell phone video that shows an 8th grade student aboard bus #262 briefly removing a gun from a backpack in order to show another student,” school leaders said in a Thursday night message sent to parents. “While the gun was not used or displayed in a threatening manner, this situation is obviously extremely concerning to us, and we want you to know that it is being taken very seriously.”

Police confiscated the weapon, according to school officials.

While police investigate, the student will face disciplinary action from the school.

