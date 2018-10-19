Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is taking place at the Country Club of Virginia on the James River Course and it will run through Sunday, October 21st. Proceeds from the PGA Tour will benefit Virginia Values Veterans, which creates employment opportunities for transitioning military service members, and the Richmond Fisher House, which provides free onsite housing for military families of hospitalized veterans.

We spoke to Steve Schoenfield, the Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic for all the details. You can find more information at www.deccgolf.com or give them a call at 804-234-8840. Or you can find them on social media atFacebook.com/deccgolf.

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC}