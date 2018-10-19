Caden Grayson: Broadway Star in the making

RICHMOND, Va. - 11-year-old Richmonder, Caden Grayson, is becoming one of the best young dancers in the Commonwealth. He has received top honors in regional and national dance competitions, and, today, he showed us the talent that won him those awards. He performed to “Hearts Ain’t Gonna Lie.”
