Woman, man shot in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman and a man were shot Friday morning inside a Richmond apartment, according to Richmond Police.

Officers found the victims after they were called to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard Friday at about 9:04 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

"The victims reported a known male had shot them and then the suspect fled the area on foot," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The female had injuries that were considered life threatening and the male had injuries that were not considered life threatening."

Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet released information about the shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

BREAKING: Double shooting on the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Blvd. A woman and man were shot. The woman is in critical condition. The shooter is at large. Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/NoccfyOrgb — Ashley Lewis CBS 6 (@AshleyLewisTV) October 19, 2018