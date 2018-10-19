× Missing Richmond man last seen early Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Richmond man, last seen early Wednesday morning on October 17.

Abraham L. Jones, 60, of the 1400 block of North 31st Street, was last seen leaving a business in the 5800 block of Cofer Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Family members say the disappearance is out of character for Jones.

Jones was last seen wearing brown trousers, a dark blue-colored shirt, and black work boots. He is described as approximately 5’ 3” tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees Abraham L. Jones or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or http://www.7801000.com. The public can also call the Department’s non-emergency number at (804) 646-5100 and provide information on the whereabouts of Jones.