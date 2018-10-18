The Richmond Symphony goes to *Funky Town*

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond Symphony will give you *night fever* with their Disco Inferno with Jeans n' Classics show. Associate Conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin stopped by to talk about the fun show that will feature hits from Earth Wind & Fire, Donna Summers, ABBA and other disco favorites. You're invited to wear your finest disco outfit! The Disco Inferno with Jeans n' Classics is Saturday, November 3rd at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts at 8pm. Tickets are available atwww.richmondsymphony.com

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY}