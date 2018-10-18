President Trump tweets support for Rep. Brat: ‘He is a powerful vote for MAGA’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump stepped into the race for Virginia’s 7th District with a single tweet.

“Congressman @DaveBratVA7th is one of the hardest working, and smartest, people in Washington,” the president’s Thursday morning tweet read. “He is strong on the Border, Crime, the Military, our Vets and the 2nd Amendment. He is a powerful vote for MAGA and loves the Great State of Virginia. Dave has my Total Endorsement!”

Brat is in the midst of a tight campaign with Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger.

The two debated Monday night in Culpeper.

The president’s endorsement came days after President Trump told an Associated Press reporter that he should not be blamed if Republicans lose seats in the upcoming midterm election.

AP: So my question is, if Republicans were to lose control of the House on November 6th — or a couple of days later depending on how long it takes to count the votes — do you believe you bear some responsibility for that?

Trump: No, I think I’m helping people. Look, I’m 48 and 1 in the primaries, and actually it’s much higher than that because I endorsed a lot of people that were successful that people don’t even talk about.

Brat was first elected to represent Virginia’s 7th District, which includes parts of Chesterfield, Henrico, Goochland, Powhatan, and Louisa counties, in 2014.