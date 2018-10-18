× Police track down suspected juvenile rapist in New York six years after attack

RICHMOND, Va. — Six years after a juvenile girl was raped in Gilpin Court and two years after a man was shot in Richmond’s Northside, the Richmond Police Department, with help from the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force, have made two arrests in New York City.

26-year-old William D. Frazier is charged with forcible sodomy after allegedly raping a female juvenile under the age of 15 in August of 2012. Detectives were quickly able to develop Frazier as a suspect but he had left the Richmond area. This month, however, Frazier was apprehended in New York. Frazier formerly resided on the 1100 block of St. John street in Richmond.

27-year-old Vaugh C. Jones was connected to a July 2016 shooting in the 500 block of Milton Street. Detectives working the case were eventually able to connect Jones to the shooting – but Jones had already fled the Richmond area. Now, he has been apprehended by Richmond Police and charged with felonious assault. Jones formerly resided on the 3400 block of Wellington Street in Richmond.

Major Crimes detectives were able to identify suspects in these cases but only recently were able to develop locations of the suspects – New York City.

“We want to thank the U.S. Marshals for their invaluable assistance in making these arrests,” Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo said. “These arrests are great examples of our detectives’ relentless pursuit of individuals suspected of crime. Detectives will never stop investigating even if it takes weeks or months…or even years.”