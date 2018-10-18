CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police bomb squad has responded to a Moseley neighborhood in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Chesterfield Police confirmed the bomb squad was called Thursday morning to investigate boxes left near a dumpster at Stafford Park Drive and Silver Park Drive in the Stafford Park Magnolia Green neighborhood.

Home builders in the area found the boxes, which appeared to contain World War II-era relics and at least one explosive.

No evacuations have been ordered, but police are keeping people away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.