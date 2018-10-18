× Man charged with attempted murder in Richmond motel shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A Chesapeake man who police considered “armed and dangerous” has been arrested in connection to a South Richmond shooting.

Vincent Squire, 37, was arrested Wednesday without incident and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The arrest is in connection to a shooting at the Sunrise Motel earlier this month.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 12:57 p.m. on October 4.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police detectives arrested Squire with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals’ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. McWhirter at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.