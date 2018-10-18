State Police issue alert for missing Virginia woman
DANVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Joni Webster.
The missing 64-year-old Danville woman was last seen Wednesday afternoon along South Main Street in Danville, Virginia.
“She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention,” the alert stated.
Webster was described as a 5’3″ tall white female with hazel eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a teal/blue bathrobe, blue jeans and brown boots, according to police.
Anyone with information about Ms. Webster is asked to please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone or Danville Police 1-434-799-5111.
36.585972 -79.395023