State Police issue alert for missing Virginia woman

DANVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Joni Webster.

The missing 64-year-old Danville woman was last seen Wednesday afternoon along South Main Street in Danville, Virginia.

“She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention,” the alert stated.

Webster was described as a 5’3″ tall white female with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a teal/blue bathrobe, blue jeans and brown boots, according to police.

Anyone with information about Ms. Webster is asked to please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone or Danville Police 1-434-799-5111.