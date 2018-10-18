Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Sims was located by a citizen around 6:19 a.m., in the area of Parham Road and Woodman Road. He was found safe and did not require any medical treatment, police said.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A search is underway Thursday morning in Henrico for James Allen Sims. The 76-year-old man is living with Parkinson's disease, according to officials, which can hinder his ability to move -- especially in the cold.

Mr. Sims walked away from his home on Gibraltar Drive late Wednesday night.

"He was possibly seen in the area of Staples Mill Road around 2:15 a.m.," according to Henrico Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley. "He was wearing a green flannel shirt and khaki pants."

Sims stands about 6'3" tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He has gray/green eyes and gray/white hair.

Please contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 if you have seen him.