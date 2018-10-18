Hearty and colorful Autumn salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living showed us a refreshing and seasonal salad using local ingredients. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/

Autumn Salad

Chef Andre- Commonwealth Senior Living

Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Ready Time: 20 minutes Servings: 2

SALAD

1 Large Bunch of kale, ribs removed and chopped

1 Romaine lettuce heart, chopped

1 fresh gala apple, sliced (Toss in lemon juice to keep these from turning brown)

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup candied pecans

¼ cup sliced pickled beets

¼ cup crumbled bleu cheese

¼ cup diced butternut squash, roasted

½ each small red onion sliced

DRESSING

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup fresh squeezed orange juice

1 teaspoon white cane sugar

Sea Salt

Ground Black Pepper

1. In a medium bowl whisk together red wine vinegar, orange juice, and sugar

2. Continue to whisk while slowly adding the olive oil to insure the dressing pulls together

3. Season dressing with salt and pepper to taste

4. This is where it gets FUN!!!! Be Creative!

5. Using a large dinner plate, place greens in the center of the plate

6. Add sliced apples, dried cranberries, pecans, bleu cheese, red onion, pickled beets, and butternut squash

7. Drizzle dressing over salad and serve