Get *Vexinated!

RICHMOND, Va – The popular Richmond-based band, “Vexine” made a return visit to our LIVE show to perform, “237” and “Rattlin’ Tin.” The group features front woman Sarah Gleason, Paul Pearce, Michael Skiffington and Jorge Santamaria. You can catch them live at the Tin Pan Friday, October 19th at 8pm and they will be on stage Saturday, October 27th at The Triangle in Williamsburg. The show begins at 8pm.

