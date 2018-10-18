Doorbell video shows woman abandon toddler on home’s front steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas — A 2-year-old has been reunited with his father after a woman was caught on video leaving him alone on a homeowner’s doorstep in Texas Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows a woman running up to the home, where she abandoned the child and fled, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. in the 30700 block of Legends Ridge Drive in Spring, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video was rolling on the home's front porch when the woman ran toward the front door, holding a child by the arm with one of her hands, and two bags with her other hand.

After letting go of the boy and bags, the woman repeatedly rang the doorbell, knocked, then ran off.

The toddler looked confused as he stood on the porch, watching the woman run away. The woman is then seen driving off in a vehicle as the child continued to watch her leave.

The entire incident took 23 seconds, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook.

A resident of the home went to answer the door and found the boy alone on the porch.

@MCTXSheriff investigating abandoned child.

The child was uninjured and appeared to be in good health, deputies said. Child Protective Services responded to the scene and took custody of the child, but he was later reunited with his father.

Deputies say the woman in the video was not the 2-year-old’s mother. The child’s mother was in the hospital during the incident and later released Thursday morning.

MCSO is still investigating. If anyone has seen the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.