Dominion Energy and PGA Tour announce historic extension for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. -- PGA TOUR Champions and Dominion Energy announced today a 10-year extension of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic through 2029. In addition to the title sponsor extension, The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course was also announced as host venue for 10 years. The joint agreements establish history as the longest simultaneous extensions announced between title sponsor and host venue in PGA TOUR Champions history.

"Dominion Energy has a long tradition of putting goodwill into action," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. "So it is incredibly gratifying to seal our already-strong partnership for the next decade. This agreement ensures that our three organizations, along with those who contribute so generously during the golf tournament, will continue jointly supporting the great work of groups that help veterans and other worthy causes. And it ensures that Dominion Energy will carry forward its tradition of goodwill for years to come through one of the most enjoyable sporting events in the country."

Since debuting in 2016, the tournament has become one of the most popular and successful Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events. With an extended partnership, the Charity Classic will continue to generate financial contributions to support Richmond veterans' organizations and other local community causes. Since the tournament's inception, with support from sponsors and patrons, more than $600,000 has been contributed to Virginia Values Veterans, Richmond Fisher House and 60 other non-profit organizations in Central Virginia. Tournament organizers expect total charitable proceeds from the Charity Classic to surpass $1 million at the end of the 2018 event.

"Since joining the PGA TOUR Champions family a little more than two years ago, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has quickly become one of the premier events on the schedule for our players, partners and fans, and we are excited to continue building on that strong foundation with today's announcement," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "Dominion Energy has been a tremendous partner, helping to rally the entire RVA community around a tournament that boasts world-class golf from the top names on PGA TOUR Champions."

Each of the last two years, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has received the Players Award as voted by PGA TOUR Champions players. The award recognizes a tournament annually for going above and beyond in the experience provided to PGA TOUR Champions players. Notable efforts from the Dominion Energy Charity Classic include the engagement from Dominion Energy, the outstanding year-round community support in RVA, the hospitality from the members and staff of The Country Club of Virginia, as well as over 1,200 volunteers that donate their time to work at the event. Over 140 primarily-locally-based corporate partners also contribute to the tournament's success, including TowneBank, The Riverstone Group and VCU Health, the event's three Founding Partners.

"The partnership between PGA TOUR Champions, Dominion Energy and The Country Club of Virginia brings many of the world's best champions to Richmond to compete at the highest level," said Pierce Walmsley, president of The Country Club of Virginia. "We are proud to host this Playoffs event on our James River Course and look forward to continuing to support the sport of golf, the Richmond community and the veterans' organizations that benefit from this exciting tournament."

The James River Course – one of three courses that make up The Country Club of Virginia – was founded in 1928 and designed by famed architect William Flynn. The course underwent a full renovation by Rees Jones in 1991 and was restored in 2003 by Lester George. The Charity Classic has further added to an impressive list of prestigious tournaments hosted on the James River Course, including the 1955 and 1975 U.S. Amateur Championships.

In its inaugural year, the Charity Classic delivered one of the season's most exciting finishes with a playoff between Scott McCarron and Tom Byrum, and McCarron capturing victory with a birdie on the first extra hole. In similarly dramatic fashion, the 2017 event was won by World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer after he converted an 18-foot eagle putt on the par-5 finishing hole to win his sixth title of the season. This year's event begins tomorrow morning at The Country Club of Virginia and features the top 72 players on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

"Dominion Energy has provided a wonderful experience for both players and fans, and with their long-term support I'm excited to see the Dominion Energy Charity Classic continue to grow over the next 10 years," Langer said. "The Country Club of Virginia is a phenomenal venue and Richmond is a great community for the start of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs."

For more information on the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tournament, fans can visit the official tournament website at http://www.deccgolf.com or see our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@DECCGolf).