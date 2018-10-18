× Chesterfield elementary school student brings knife on school bus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield school officials are reminding parents to check their child’s backpack after a student was found with a knife on a Grange Hall Elementary school bus Thursday.

The incident was reported by another student who saw the knife on the bus.

“No threats were made, but the administrative team was alerted and investigated immediately,” Principal Courtney Jones said in a message to families of students who ride the bus.

Jones reminded parents that there are serious school and legal consequences for students who bring weapons on school property, even if it is mistake.

“Parents, please help us reinforce this message and, if need be, check your children’s backpack yourself. Even if a student brings something to school by mistake, he or she can face serious consequences,” wrote Jones.

“Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Grange Hall Elementary School. Working with parents and our community, we are confident we can continue to provide a school setting free from distraction and disruption,” she added.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.