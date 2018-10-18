Celebrate National Meatloaf Day

RICHMOND, Va - Bryan Christman from The Metro Diner showed us how to put together the restaurant's famous meatloaf and let us in on the secret to making every piece taste like an end! Bryan also showed off some of Metro Diner's popular dishes. For more information you can visit: https://metrodiner.com/
