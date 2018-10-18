Bomb squad responds to Chesterfield neighborhood

Celebrate National Meatloaf Day

Posted 11:29 am, October 18, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va - Bryan Christman from The Metro Diner showed us how to put together the restaurant's famous meatloaf and let us in on the secret to making every piece taste like an end! Bryan also showed off some of Metro Diner's popular dishes. For more information you can visit: https://metrodiner.com/