× 50th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest

RICHMOND, Va. –The 50th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest is at the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway Friday & Saturday, October 19 & 20, 2018.

Be German for a night at the 50th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest, Richmond’s oldest and most authentic Oktoberfest celebration in Virginia.

The celebration is patterned after Munich’s world famous Oktoberfest, the Richmond Oktoberfest combines a great party with the preservation of German heritage. You’ll have the opportunity to eat authentic German food and drink a variety of German & domestic beers and wines. Dance to polkas, waltzes, American standards and more by our feature band, “Die Lustigen Almdudler” from Rochester, New York, and “The Continentals” from Washington, D.C., in addition to the local band, the “Sauerkrauts”.

Enjoy folk dancing by the Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers; the crowning of the new Oktoberfest Queen on Friday night; good German food, German pastries & bread by Reinecker’s Bäckerei from Macedonia, Ohio; beer & wine; shopping opportunities for things German, and the Kinder Korner with face painting and other children’s activities. There will be men’s and ladies’ stein hoisting contests both evenings for the first 30 men and women who sign up. The champion wins the three liter imported beer stein.

The 50th Richmond Oktoberfest is again at the Dominion Building, Richmond International Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue, Friday, October 19, 6:00 – midnight, Saturday, October 20, 3:00 – midnight. Admission: $15; Seniors 65 & older and all military with military ID, including active. For more information call 804-342-0310 or visit http://www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com/prices.shtml