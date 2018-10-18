$5,000 worth of items stolen from Richmond Boy Scout Troop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond Boy Scout Troop is looking for $5,000 worth of equipment after they say it was stolen out of their trailer which was located in a church parking lot.

Boy Scout Troop 715 said their trailer and shed was broken into Sunday night or early Monday morning. The robbery happened in the parking lot of Three Chopt Presbyterian Church in Henrico where they house the items.

Police said the suspect cut the locks on the trailer and shed and then stole the items.

The Scouts say the stolen items include things like chuck boxes, camping gear, and even their pinewood derby track.

They said all of the items that were stolen are labeled with "T715" on the side of them.

Henrico police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you notice any of their gear with "T715" on it or have information about the robbery contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.