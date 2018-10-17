× Virginia Capital Trail ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ Ceremony

RICHMOND Va.– Cyclists from Richmond, Williamsburg and across Central Virginia are invited to join the first ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ Ceremony along the Virginia Capital Trail on Sunday, October 21. The Blessing is hosted by Historic Westover Church, in partnership with Basket & Bike on Sunday, October 21 at 2:00pm. Westover Church, which dates from 1730, is located on the Capital Trail (Mile Marker 25) in Charles City County.

This annual event started in New York City in the late 1990’s and has since spread to other parts of the country. Westover is excited to bring this popular tradition to Virginia’s Capital Trail, a 52-mile trail connecting Richmond and Williamsburg along the beautiful Route 5 corridor. The Blessing takes place at Westover Church, 6401 John Tyler Highway, Charles City, Virginia, at 2 p.m. For more information about Westover Episcopal Church, visit https://westoverepiscopalchurch.org/ and for more information about Basket & Bike, please visit https://www.basketandbike.com/.