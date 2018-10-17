× Virginia-based Mercy Chefs serving 18,000 meals a day in hurricane-ravaged Florida

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, Mercy Chefs, that serves professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals in emergencies and natural disasters.

Mercy Chefs sent their professional team to Panama City, Florida last week to feed the victims and first responders of Hurricane Michael. Mercy Chefs team is working out of two mobile kitchens, including Mercy 3, the organization’s largest mobile kitchen.

The organization has been serving up to 18,000 meals a day since arriving to Florida, and those meal service numbers are increasing every day.

“Our team of professional chefs and volunteers have been busy serving restaurant-quality meals since Friday to those in need, hoping to restore their hope and provide comfort at a time when they need it most. The need is so high here in Florida that we’ve added another main site for meal distribution and two satellite locations for service,” said Gary LeBlanc, president and founder of Mercy Chefs.

Mercy Chefs set up two sites at Destiny Worship Center in Panama City Beach and Emerald Coast Fellowship in Lynn Haven. There are additional satellite sites for meal service are set up at locations in downtown Panama City and Northstar Church in Callaway.

The organization has responded to Hurricane Florence, Carr fires, Houston floods and Hurricane Maria.

