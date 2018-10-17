The Kitchen Magician’s Shrimp Piccata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re looking for an exciting new recipe to try, here’s one to add to your collection. Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to create his signature Shrimp Piccata. You have the chance to enjoy Executive Chef Ausar’s food for yourself Saturday, October 20th from 5:00-8:00pm at Fire House 15 3011Meadowbridge Road.

Shrimp Picatta

Serves 6

Ingredients

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* 6 cloves garlic minced

* ½ cup of diced onions

* 1 pound shrimp 16-20 shrimp peeled & deveined

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* 1 small shallot

* 1/2 cup white wine*

* 1 1/2 cups cream**

* Salt and pepper, to taste

* 3 cups baby spinach

* 1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

* ½ cup sundried tomatoes

* ½ cup artichoke hearts

* 4 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

* 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

* 4 tablespoons rinsed and drained capers

* Fresh chopped parsley (extra), to garnish

* 1lb of Angel Hair Pasta

* 1/2 stick of butter cubed

Instructions

1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, shallots, onions and garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add in the shrimp and sear for one minute on each side. Add Artichokes and sundried tomatoes to pan.

2. Pour in the white wine to deglaze pan.

3. Reduce heat to low-medium heat, add the cream and butter and bring to a gentle simmer, while stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to your taste.

4. Add in the spinach leaves, pasta and the parmesan cheese and allow sauce to gently simmer for a minute.

5. Add the lemon juice, capers and parsley; stir through. Garnish with parsley, lemon slices and shaved parmesan.

6. Serve and Enjoy

For more information visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com