Stafford Sheriff's Office investigating shooting into apartment unit

STAFFORD, Va. — The Stafford County Sherriff’s office is searching for the suspect who shot into a residence at Arbor Grove Apartments.

At approximately 10:45 on Tuesday, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Providence Street after a resident called reporting bullet holes found in their home.

The resident told deputies that while cooking dinner around 6 p.m., she heard a popping sound – and later discovered a small hole in her living room and drywall dust on the floor.

According to deputies, the bullet appeared to have continued through an interior wall and into the bedroom door.

No one was injured in the residence.

Deputies searched the area and found multiple shell casings in the playground area near the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400