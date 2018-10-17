× Publix planning to overhaul Huguenot Shopping Center

RICHMOND, Va. — A Florida-based chain is looking to take another bite out of the Richmond grocery market with yet another new-construction store in Chesterfield.

Publix is planning to build a 50,000-square-foot store in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center at 2001 Huguenot Road at the intersection of Huguenot and Robious roads.

While a plan of development filed with the county on Oct. 12 does not specify Publix as the tenant for the planned building, sources familiar with the project confirmed the chain will be the new anchor for the shopping center.

The plans also show that Publix’s arrival would usher in other major changes at Huguenot Village.

Much of the main 94,000-square-foot shopping center will be razed to accommodate Publix, plans show, with the exception of the 24,000-square-foot Williams & Sherrill Interiors space, and several outparcels that house Firestone Tire, Starbucks, Outback Steakhouse and Sheetz.

