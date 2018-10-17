× New Richmond Wawa to open on the Boulevard Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. – Wawa will open its newest Richmond location Thursday on the Boulevard, right across from the Diamond.

The store is located at 3100 N Boulevard, the former site of Bill’s Barbecue on the eastern edge of Scott’s Addition.

Wawa will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, October 18 and the grand opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a t-shirt giveaway and a coupon giveaway for the first 300 customers, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Wawa will also be offering free food and drink samples and free coffee through October 28.

“At Wawa, we have been honored to serve people across the Commonwealth of Virginia for the past 20 years and can’t wait to reach even more customers in communities across the Central Virginia area with the opening of three new stores,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO.

The Boulevard location is the first of three Central Virginia location set to open in fall 2018. The other locations are located at 610 England Street in Ashland and 16000 Otterdale Station Way in Chesterfield.

During the grand opening celebration, the Wawa Foundation will announce their support for its Lending a Helping Hoagie program to benefit Feed More Food Bank. They will donate up to $5,000 from first week hoagie sales from each of the three new stores opening this year.