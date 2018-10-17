× Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting; suspect in custody

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Petersburg Wednesday night.

Petersburg Police confirm the shooting occurred in the 500 block of West Washington Street, near the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.

Crime Insider sources say the male victim was shot in the face.

Police have not confirmed that information but say the shooting victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect is in police custody, according to police, who call the shooting an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.