Fallen firefighter pens foresightful letter ‘in the event that something like this were to happen’

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Colleagues, friends and family members of fallen Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark took to the podium at Meadow Event Park today to share eulogies and memories of the deceased.

Lt. Clark was killed in the line of duty on Thursday after a tractor-trailer struck the firetruck that he and 3 colleagues were standing outside of while assisting a motorist on I-295 in Hanover.

But Clark was prepared for the possibility of his own untimely passing, and has previously penned a letter to be read at his memorial service “in the event that something were to happen.”

On Wednesday, his siblings closed out his memorial service by reading the letter, which addresses his wife, children, parents, extended family, colleagues, and friends.

“Well thank you for being here today. I’ve lost my celebrity death match against the Grim Reaper. Not the reason I would choose for all the people dear in my life to get together, but we’ll make the best of it,” the letter reads.