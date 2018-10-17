× Here’s why 64-West is closed and troopers are lining the highway exits around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders across the city are noticing the entirety of I-64’s westbound lanes are blocked, and fire trucks and emergency vehicles are lining the sides of overpasses on I-95.

The memorial service of fallen Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark will begin at 2 p.m. today. Clark died Thursday while responding to an emergency call as the remains of Tropical Storm Michael swept over Central Virginia. The 43-year-old firefighter was killed when a tractor-trailer struck the fire truck Clark and three colleagues were standing outside of on the shoulder of I-295.

Highways around the area are closed so that Clark’s colleague – whose leg was amputated after the accident – can travel from the VCU Medical Center to Meadow Event Park Doswell where the service will take place.

The 2 p.m. service will be shown on CBS 6.3 and streaming online on WTVR.com and Facebook.