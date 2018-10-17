× Bear caught on camera breaking into a car

BOULDER, Colo. – A bear in west Boulder got into a snow-covered vehicle during the weekend in an incident caught on camera by the car’s owner, according to KDVR.

Red Van Workshop posted the video on Monday morning. The bear can be seen opening the vehicle’s front passenger door and getting inside.

It then gets out and went to the other side, opening both doors on the driver’s side.

After looking inside, the bear wanders off, leaving the three doors open.

“Delicate in the way he opens all the doors, brutal indifference in remembering to shut them,” Red Van Workshop wrote in the tweet.

The owner of the car works for Red Van Workshop.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears will be out this week after the weekend snowstorm.

It’s reminding residents and visitors in bear country to not keep food or anything with a scene in vehicles. Also, vehicles need to be locked with the windows rolled up.