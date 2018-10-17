‘Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone’ performed at memorial service for fallen Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOSWELL, Va. -- Watch Kristin Gainous-Anderson and David Alam perform "Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone" at the memorial service for fallen Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark.

Clark was killed, and three other firefighters injured, October 11 when the driver of a tractor trailer drove into their firetruck as the firefighters assisted other drivers involved in an accident on I-295 near Pole Green Road.

Thousands of people attended Clark's memorial service Wednesday, October 17 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.