A dessert with history, the Spicy Cake-Pan Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Here’s a dessert recipe that is also a part of history, dating back to World War II. Cake pan cakes were developed during food rationing, and so it doesn’t use eggs, milk, or butter. But this cake does have an unusual ingredient: tomato juice! Local baker Favi Roop stopped by the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with her spice version of King Arthur’s original Spicy Pan Cake. To learn more, you can visitwww.kingarthurflour.com.

Spicy Cake Pan Cake

* 1 3/4 cups

* 1 cup brown sugar

* 1/2 teaspoon salt

* 3/4 teaspoon baking soda

* 3/4 teaspoon ground

* 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

* 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

* 1 teaspoon

* 6 tablespoons vegetable oil

* 1 cup tomato juice

* 1 cup grated carrots, raisins, dried cranberries, chopped apples, or nuts

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.

2. Traditional method: Measure all the dry ingredients into an 8" or 9" round cake pan, or 8" square pan; if you use an 8" round pan, make sure it's at least 2" deep. Blend the ingredients together thoroughly with a fork or whisk and scoop out two holes, or indentations.

3. Pour the vanilla into the first hole and the vegetable oil into the second. Take the tomato juice and pour it directly over everything in the pan. Stir everything together with your fork until they are well blended. Stir in the fruit/nuts of your choice.

4. Modern method: Whisk all of the ingredients together thoroughly in a mixing bowl. Lightly grease an 8" or 9" round cake pan, or 8" square cake pan. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

5. Bake the cake for 30 to 40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove it from the oven, and serve right from the pan.

6. Yield: 9 servings.