Child grazed by bullet fired into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A bullet fired from outside a Richmond home grazed a girl inside the house on 29th Street in the Creighton Court community, according to Richmond Police. The girl suffered a non-life threatening injury, police added.

Richmond Police responded to the shooting along the 1700 block of N. 29th Street, near Nine Mile Road, just after 4:30 a.m.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting.

