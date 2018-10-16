YouTube down: Major outage prompts outcry on social media

YouTube has reported widespread outages on several of their sites Tuesday evening.

According to Down Detector, the outage is affecting users coast-to-coast, but the issues reportedly extend to the rest of the world, as well. YouTube has had similar issues in the past, but they aren’t common and rarely last as long as Tuesday’s – more than 50 minutes.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

The reports started coming in of YouTube’s outage around 9:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

YouTube tweeted:

There is no word on when YouTube service will be restored and the internet is not happy about it:

