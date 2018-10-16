× Vice President Mike Pence to attend Ryan McAdams campaign event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Richmond this weekend to support Republican Ryan McAdams who is vying for the 4th U.S. House District seat.

McAdams is running against Democrat incumbent Donald McEachin and Libertarian Pete Wells.

The campaign event will be held Saturday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Suntrust Center at 919 East Main Street.

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell will also be in attendance according to McAdams’ campaign.

Tickets for the event is available online.