The Best PART of Virginia: Czech Fest

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s that time of year to enjoy the Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival in Prince George’s County coming up Saturday, October 20th at the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center, located at 6406 Courthouse road. You’ll be able to experience great food, music, and traditional dances. Martha Burton, the Tourism Director at the Petersburg Area Regional Tourism joined us to give us the details of this event. It will all kick off at 11:00am and run through 4:00pm, and admission is free. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-863-0212 or visit them online atwww.petersburgarea.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}