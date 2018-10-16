Richmond Public Schools teacher is named 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools teacher Rodney Robinson was named 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year Tuesday evening during a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Robinson teaches social studies at Virgie Binford Educational Center which is housed inside Richmond’s Juvenile Detention Center.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my students,” Robinson said in accepting the award. “My students are the most vulnerable kids in society. They have succumbed to the pressure of urban living and made mistakes that they are paying for, but they still persevere and strive for success. They are my inspiration, and I will fight to my last heartbeat for them.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robinson was featured on Building Better Minds last month after being named Region 1 Teacher of the Year.

"I don't think of myself as a teacher," Robinson told CBS 6. "I'm a facilitator. The students want to learn. My job is to direct them toward the learning. So, therefore, this isn't an honor for me, it's an honor for them. "

The Virginia State University graduate was chosen from eight regional winners and presented the award by Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam.

Rodney wins!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are SO PROUD of you! You represent everything we stand for @RPS_Schools. Words cannot express what this means for our students, our educators, and our community. Next up: National Teacher of the Year! pic.twitter.com/P88qK54BuJ — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) October 16, 2018

Robinson is the first RPS teacher to win the honor since 2011.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras celebrated the win on Twitter, saying Robinson represents everything that Richmond Public Schools stand for.

“We are SO PROUD of you!” said Kamras. “Words cannot express what this means for our students, our educators, and our community. Next up: National Teacher of the Year!”

The 2019 National Teacher of the Year will be announced next spring at a White House ceremony.

RVA, meet the 2018 VA Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson! He’s a proud ⁦@RPS_Schools⁩ teacher at Virgie Binford, a school for incarcerated youth. Want to know what love looks like? Visit his class any day of the week. We are rising at RPS and Rodney is leading the way. pic.twitter.com/6mWBvfSniC — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) October 17, 2018