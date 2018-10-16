Publix’s Flavorful Sous Vide Steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND. Va. - Chef Bryan Mullins with Publix Aprons Cooking School shared the process on how to make a juicy, flavorful sous vide New York strip with pancetta charred Brussels sprouts. This is one of the recipes you can learn how to make at the Aprons Cooking School located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen. If you’d like more information on how to sign up for one of those classes, you can give them a call at 804-527-1498 or visit them online at www.publix.com/CookingSchools.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS APRONS COOKING SCHOOL*}