Family raising money to bury Richmond Pastor who dedicated his life to helping others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In July, CBS 6 profiled a Hero Among Us, South Richmond Pastor George Robinson, a man affectionately known as The Bishop of Hull Street.

The Bishop’s family tells CBS 6 that the 81-year-old died Saturday, after living a life dedicated to service.

“He would always say we gotta help somebody, anybody baby, that’s what we do,” his son, George Julian Robinson remembered. “We would literally ride up and down Richmond, Northside, Southside, picking up homeless people, picking up women and children and we would take them to get fed, and get bathed.”

Once an addict himself, Pastor Robinson had a way of connecting with people who needed him, but now his family says they stand in need.

“My dad was never a person to ask of things from people, but at this point, we need help,” said George Robinson, who serves in the military and was home to care for his dad until he passed.

“I won’t be able to be there for the funeral, but before I get on the plane, and go back to my duty station, I want to make sure my father is laid to rest next to his mother,” the soldier said.

“We thought that everything was intact, but unfortunately we can’t use his policy anymore, it is just days away and we need the money to try to bury him,” the Bishop’s daughter, Georgeana Robinson explained.

With just days, Pastor Robinson’s children are setting up a GoFundMe page and doing everything they can to ensure he can rest in peace.

“I’ve cried so much but I know that at the end of the day my dad would have done absolutely everything to raise money for anything. That’s just the person that he was,” expressed Georgeana.

Family members say they need $11,000 by Saturday with Pastor Robinson’s funeral scheduled for Monday, October 22.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.