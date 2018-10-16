× Man who murdered two best friends in Shockoe Bottom slaying sentenced to 38 years

RICHMOND, VA. — The man who murdered two men in Shockoe Bottom in October of 2017 will be in prison until 2056, as decided by Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor.

Dominique D. Brockenborough was sentenced to 38 years in prison Tuesday morning for the double homicide of Deonte “Max’ Bullock and Oscar “Bam” Lewis, two lifelong friends who were shot early in the morning on October 8, 2017. Bam died on the sidewalk while Max was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

Brockenborough was charged in November of last year with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possessing and transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, he received 20 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and ten for voluntary manslaughter.