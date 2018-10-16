× Here’s how you can participate in WTVR CBS 6’s hurricane relief telethon

RICHMOND, Va. — As states across the East Coast begin the long process of rebuilding from the damage of Hurricane Michael, WTVR CBS 6 is giving viewers the chance to support relief efforts.

On Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., viewers who call the Red Cross to pledge a donation for hurricane relief will have the chance to chat with local RVA celebrities.

Jack Lauterback from 103.7 play, Chief Alfred Durham of the Richmond Police Department, Todd “Parney” Parnell of the Flying Squirrels, Lori Kelly of K95, and our very own Cheryl Miller will be answering phones throughout the 5 p.m. newscast

To participate in the Hurricane Relief telethon, call 804-254 -3601 any time between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and make a donation.