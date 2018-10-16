× Glen Allen woman pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining nearly $30,000

RICHMOND, Va. — A Glen Allen woman plead guilty Tuesday to fraudulently obtaining nearly $30,000 while working as a state government contractor.

Latoya S. Cook, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Under the plea deal, prosecutors dropped five additional charges.

Cook was arrested July 2, 2018 after being indicted by a Henrico County grand jury.

The investigation into Cook began when officials with the Virginia Housing Development Authority contacted the Virginia Division of Capitol Police.

Officials said that Ampcus Inc., a Chantilly, Virginia-based contractor, had been billing VHDA for work performed by Cook, and VHDA had in turn been paying Ampcus for it.

Cook, however, had been let go from her position on June 30, 2016. Cook’s time sheets from July 2016 to March 2017 appeared to have the signature of her immediate supervisor, but Capitol Police investigators determined the time sheets and signatures were forgeries, according to Capitol Police.

Police said that losses were incurred by Ampcus totaled $29,590.06. VHDA did not suffer a direct financial loss from Cook’s actions.

Under the plea agreement, Cook was ordered to repay $29,590.06 to Ampcus.

Obtaining money by false pretenses is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Cook will be sentenced on January 29, 2019.