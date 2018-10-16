Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Holly Byrd Miller is an award-winning makeup artist who wants to empower women to be bold, beautiful, and confident. She did a makeup tutorial with model Adina on how to apply makeup with a flawless result every time. She’s excited about the upcoming “Empower the Beauty Within” event coming up Saturday, November 3rd from 2:00-5:00pm at the Shoppes at Westgate on West Broad Street.

For more information, you can learn more about Holly Byrd Miller, as well as that event, atwww.makeupbyhollyb.com.