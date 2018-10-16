× Ellwood Thompson’s closing Maryland market

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Richmond-based grocer is closing its out-of-state outpost after a six-year run.

Ellwood Thompson’s is closing Dawson’s Market, its Rockville, Maryland store, on Oct. 27.

Dawson’s Market opened in 2012 as an anchor tenant in Rockville Town Square, a mixed-use development about 17 miles north of Washington, D.C.

Ellwood’s spokesman Colin Beirne said Monday that the Maryland store “didn’t generate enough business to be financially viable.”

“It was an extremely difficult decision for (Dawson’s and Ellwood’s owner) Rick Hood to make,” Beirne said.

The closure was announced on the Dawson’s website earlier this month. It said 62 employees will be affected.

The Maryland store was similar in concept to Ellwood Thompson’s Carytown store at 4 N. Thompson St., complete with a bakery, hot bar and catering operation.

