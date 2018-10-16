× Police identify man killed on Cox Road in single vehicle crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Route 460 (Cox Road) shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday.

An initial investigation reveals that Byron Gregory Hansley, 53, of Crewe, Va. was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer when he ran off the road, overcorrected back onto the roadway, and overturned his vehicle.

Byron was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.