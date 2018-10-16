× 10-year old boy victim of hit-and-run in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. — A 10-year-old boy was the victim of a hit and run accident in Church Hill on Friday afternoon, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. on October 12, officers were called to the 3400 block of East Broad Street for the report of a hit and run. A juvenile male under 10 years of age had been struck and injured by a vehicle which fled the scene.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Hit and Run unit is investigating this incident and is continuing to collect video evidence from security cameras in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Hit and Run Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.