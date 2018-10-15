Win tickets to Shell-Raiser’s Shindig at Libbie Mill-Midtown

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of tickets the Shell-Raiser’s Shindig to benefit the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program on Sunday, Oct. 21 at from 2 to 5 p.m. at Libbie Mill-Midtown.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Shell-Raiser’s Shindig

“You will experience a delicious afternoon of good friends, food and cheer. Virginia’s diverse oyster regions will be featured along with some of the region’s finest chefs, and renowned Virginia beer, wine and cider will be served (included in the price). We also wish to share our VCU’s broad ranging partner network to improve the health of the Chesapeake and commercial seafood industry. We hope to create a unique opportunity to explore the wonderful world of Virginia oysters and meet industry advocates. This is the most diverse oyster-chef event you will find in the region.”

Featured Chefs include:

Walter Bundy, Shagbark

Carlisle Bannister, Upper Shirley Vineyard

Lee Gregory, Alewife, Roosevelt and Southbound

Andrew Manning, Longoven

Caleb Shriver, Dutch and Company

Patrick Willis, Lemaire at the Jefferson Hotel

Jesse Wykle, Aloha Snacks VB

Keith Roberts, VA Ham Tasting Station from Edwards Virginia Smokehouse

Featured Oysters include:

Region 1: Shooting Point Oyster Co Salts

Region 2: Shooting Point Oyster Co Bulls Eyes

Region 3: Ruby Salts Oyster Co

Region 4: Windmill Point Oyster Co Skip Jacks

Region 5: J&W Seafood Co

Region 6: Big Island Aquaculture/Vogt Oyster Co

Region 8: Tangier Island Oyster Co

Featured Beverages:

Virginia wines from Williamsburg Winery, Early Mountain Vineyards, White Hall, Stinson Ridge, Ankida Ridge, and Ox Eye, we have our first VA beer commitment from the Veil, Fair Winds and Alewerks and VA Cider from Courthouse Cidery and a signature cocktail with a VA spirit from Virago Spirits!

Click here if you would like to purchase tickets.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.