× Man found shot to death in Westover Hills apartments parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found shot to death in the Westover Hills neighborhood in Richmond.

Officers were called to the to the Ashton Square Apartments in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for multiple reports of a man down at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or the circumstances around this shooting at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.